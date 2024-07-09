Despicable 4 opens at the Hollywood Plaza on Friday July 12

The following films are being show at the Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre, both in Scarborough, from Thursday July 11.

Hollywood Plaza

Inside Out 2 (U): a sequel that features Riley entering puberty and experiencing brand new, more complex emotions as a result.

As Riley tries to adapt to her teenage years, her old emotions try to adapt to the possibility of being replaced.

Features the voice of Amy Poehler.

Thursday July 11 at 4.30pm and 7.30pm.

Saturday July 13 and Sunday at 14 at 11am.

Despicable Me 4 (U): Gru, Lucy, Margo, Edith, and Agnes welcome a new member to the family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad. Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal and his girlfriend Valentina, and the family is forced to go on the run.

Features the voice of Steve Carell.

From Friday July 12 to Thursday July 18, daily at 4.30pm and 7.30pm.

Saturday July 13, Sunday July 14 and Wednesday July 17 at 1.30pm.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

Rose (Danish with English subtitles): Sofie Grabol and Lene Maria Christensen star as sisters Inger and Ellen who take a bus tour to France.

Thursday, July 11 at 1.45pm.

Dance Revolutionaries: new documentary exploring the emotive world of two dance visionaries: choreographers Kenneth MacMillan and Robert Cohan.

Thursday, July 11 at 7.45pm; Friday, July 12 at 1.45pm.

Freud’s Last Session: Freud, Anthony Hopkins, invites author CS Lewis, Matthew Goode, to debate the existence of God, his unique relationship with his daughter and Lewis's unconventional relationship with his best friend’s mother.

Friday, July 12 at 7.45pm; Saturday, July 13 at 2.45pm; Monday, July 15; Tuesday, July 16, Wednesday, July 17 at 7.45pm.

Let’s Dance!: Singin’ in the Rain (1952): Gene Kelly, Donald O’Connor and Debbie Reynolds in the light-hearted depiction of Hollywood in the 1920s.

Saturday, July 13 at 7.45pm.

NT Live: Present Laughter (event cinema): The multi award-winning production of Noël Coward‘s provocative comedy featuring Andrew Scott. As he prepares to embark on an overseas tour, star actor Garry Essendine’s colourful life is in danger of spiralling out of control.

Thursday, July 18 at 1.45pm and 7pm.

The Sound of Music (1965, dementia-friendly screening): In 1930s Austria, a young woman named Maria – Julie Andrews – is failing in her attempts to become a nun. When naval captain Georg Von Trapp – Christopher Plummer – writes to the abbey asking for a governess who can handle his seven children, she is given the job.

Friday, July 19 at 1pm.

Kinds of Kindness: Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons and Willem Dafoe star in the latest from Yorgos Lanthimo. A man seeks to break free from his predetermined path.