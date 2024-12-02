Egg and Spoon is an interactive romp through the seasons where the audience comes in and out of our magic circle and get to open all the gifts of nature

From music to comedy – more new visiting shows for the Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre have been announced for next year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are:

Bull – Saturday February 1

This is from the pen of Mike Bartlett, the writer of thesuccessful TV series Doctor Foster. It was originally performed at the Crucible Studio Theatre in Sheffield where it won the 2013 UK Theatre Award for Best New Play. It’s a razor-sharp show about the fine line between office politics and playground bullying, offering ringside seats as three employees fight to keep their jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pulman and Stilgoe is the pairing of two unique entertainers: Liza Pulman, songstress, comedienne and one-third of Fascinating Aida, and virtuoso pianist, songwriter and singer Joe Stilgoe

Egg and Spoon – Wednesday February 19 and Thursday February 20

The delightful show for young children returns. Egg and Spoon is an interactive romp through the seasons where the audience comes in and out of our magic circle and get to open all the gifts of nature.

Raven – Suday May 11

This spring, Raven celebrates 20 years’ performing together. The six-piece, multi-instrumental band takes you on a musical journey through their back catalogue of original songs and traditional music as well as new work. This concert is a fundraiser for the Stephen Joseph Theatre.

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical – Thursday May 15

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Showstoppers create a new musical comedy from scratch at each performance as audience suggestions are transformed on the spot into all-singing, all-dancing productions with hilarious results.

Marshmallow Me – Monday May 19

The heartfelt and hilarious story of Rosie, a young northern girl who moved to the big city in pursuit of her acting dreams. Along with the bright lights and opportunities came a few bumps in the road. This uplifting debut play will leave you laughing, crying and rooting for Rosie every step of the way.

PopOdyssey: A Dance Opera – Friday May 30

Love Island, an inflatable Trojan horse and a thirst trap bot dressed up like a nymph. The epic storytelling show collides ancient Greece with modern pop culture in a high-energy reworking of the Odyssey, told through text and movement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A journey to find a home, a father and our place in this mad, complex world of fake lips, telling fake news in deep fake utopias. Written and directed by Joseph Mercier and presented by Glitterbomb Dancers and Northern School of Contemporary Dance.

Sam Jewison in Concert Saturday June 14

Expect classic songs from the Great American Songbook and beyond, including Have You Met Miss Jones?, I’ve Got You Under My Skin, and Let’s Fall in Love. Dazzling piano fireworks will be on display with the Carousel Waltz, marking the musical’s 80th anniversary.

This is the third concert at the venue for Scarborough-born Jewison who went to St Augustine’s School and has performed at the YMCA.

Pulman and Stilgoe: A Couple of Swells – Wednesday June 25

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pairing of two unique entertainers: Liza Pulman, songstress, comedienne and one-third of Fascinating Aida, and virtuoso pianist, songwriter and singer Joe Stilgoe.

Together they combine humour and musicianship at the very highest level, making old songs sound new and new songs feel like you’ve known them all your life.

The shows are on general sale at 10am on Wednesday December 4.

Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com