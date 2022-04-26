Model roles for Sheffield performers with Flowers for Mrs Harris at The Montgomery

Jennifer Horsfield (left), Caitlin Moore (centre) and Leigh Mason (right).

The story tells of Ada Harris and her dream of making the impossible possible.

When she discovers an original Christian Dior dress, she knows instantly that she has to have on, whatever the cost.

Believing it will change her life for the better, she sets off on a journey from the bleak streets of London to the colourful avenues of Paris, that not only transforms her life but the life of everyone she meets along the way.

Leigh Mason

One of the most iconic parts of the show takes place in the House of Dior in Paris and so when the opportunity presented itself to be photographed and filmed for the pivotal scene, Leigh Mason, Caitlin Moore and Jennifer Horsfield all jumped at the chance.

Leigh who will feature in the ensemble said: “I never thought I’d make it as a Dior model at 56-years-old! It was an incredible experience but will be strange to see myself on the big screen this week.”

Jennifer, who plays the Dior dressmaker in the show, said she was equally excited and nervous to be glammed up for the photoshoot but once she put on one of the beautiful dresses, designed by James Easter, had so much fun ‘acting’ the model.

Flowers for Mrs Harris opened at The Crucible Theatre in 2016 to rave five-star reviews and scooped a number of awards.