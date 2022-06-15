Lord of the Dance Sheffield: City Hall 25th anniversary production of Michael Flatley show brings standing ovation

Michael Flatley’s anniversary show arrived on Monday with a fast-paced celebration of a quarter century of dance.

Beginning with a look back to the 1990s and Flatley's desire to see his upbeat, high energy version of Irish dance take the world by storm, the show was interspersed with images of Lord of the Dance over the years.

The musical eases the audience in with a gentle opening, themed around the Little Spirit who plays the Lord of the Dance song on her tin whistle before upping the tempo for its recognisable high kicking routines.

The Lord of the Dance cast outside Sheffield City Hall

Each scene demonstrates the amazing talents of the crew with energetic tap alongside gentler and more elegant sequences.

As well as the dance there is music from talented violinists and singers as well as the dramatic sounds which accompany the on-stage routines.

The show tells the story between bad and good – heaven and hell-like scenes of tranquility and fire, portrayed using a backdrop of electronic screens and through the choreography and costume.

A quarter of a century on and the show is still drawing the crowds – many who will remember Flatley’s first visits to Sheffield.

Lord of the Dance Matthew Smith

And it’s easy to see the audience’s appreciation with the standing ovation given following the finale.

Lord of the Dance finishes its Sheffield run on Wednesday with shows at 2.30 and 8pm at the City Hall.