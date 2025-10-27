Let’s do the Time Warp again! The Rocky Horror Show returns

Ready to thrill you with fun and naughty moments, Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical, The Rocky Horror Show returns to the Lyceum this January. Stephen Webb, who plays the charismatic Dr Frank ‘n’ Furter, discusses what it takes to bring fun, frolics, frocks, and frivolity to the stage.

Was there a moment when you realised you wanted to be a professional performer and is there a role that changed everything for you?

I was obsessed with John Travolta in Grease. I went to watch it in London when it first opened. I was obsessed – I thought, “I NEED to be in theatre”. That changed it for me really. I used to watch the film all the time.

What was your first reaction when you found out you’d be playing Frank in The Rocky Horror Show?

Stephen Webb (Frank-N-Furter) and Cast. Credit - David Freeman

Well, I couldn’t believe it first of all. When I originally wanted to audition for Rocky, I thought I’d be up for Brad and then they said, “No, we want to see you for Frank.” When I got it, I was ECSTATIC, I couldn’t believe that I got this role. But in the next moment, I was really anxious because it’s such an iconic role, I just want to live up to the legacy.

Frank is such an iconic character, how do you bring your own twist to the role while honouring the legacy of past performances?

I remember that Christopher Luscombe, the director, said, “We don’t want you to do an impersonation of Tim Curry, we want to see your version”, which actually settled me. I portray Frank using an American accent instead of an English accent. Obviously, Frank’s costume is quite feminine, so I do inject an element of masculinity into my performance - my take on it is a little bit rough around the edges. The audience has mixed feelings about Frank which I love. He is a lovable psychopath! Because the character was written during the 70s glam rock era, I take inspiration from David Bowie, T. Rex and Queen. But I always find something new every performance, which makes playing this role so exciting.

What’s your favourite part of performing as Frank each night?

Stephen Webb (Frank-N-Furter) and Cast. Credit - David Freeman

There are two moments. One is my entrance. I’m not on stage for the first twenty minutes and the audience are waiting for Frank to come on. There’s a big drum beat before I enter and I’ve got this big old cloak on. I walk down centre stage and sing “Sweet Transvestite”, whip off my cloak and reveal my crazy costume. The audience goes absolutely berserk for it. It doesn’t matter if I’ve had the worst day in the world – it goes away as soon as I’m on that stage. Another special moment for me is when you see the vulnerable side of Frank. It’s like he’s taken off his mask and you're seeing the true side of him.

The audience plays a huge role in the Rocky Horror experience. Do you have a favourite audience interaction or reaction so far?

There are loads of shouts throughout the show. The audience are very much part of the show; they are almost another character. I’ve heard pretty much all of them now, so they don’t tend to catch me out. When I’m talking to Rocky when he first comes out there are a few shouts that are quite rude, and I love them! I think they’re really funny.

What’s the most challenging part about playing Frank, either physically or emotionally?

Stephen Webb (Frank-N-Furter)

It’s not wearing the heels – I absolutely love wearing those – it’s actually wearing the black corset because it doesn’t give. I make sure I eat at the right time, otherwise I struggle throughout the show. Singing and dancing in a corset means I must make sure that I eat and drink enough at the right time before doing the show.

Frank has some iconic costumes; do you have a favourite outfit to wear on stage?

My favourite outfit is my finale red sequin corset. I absolutely love it. It really fits me like a glove! And it changes colour. If you push it up, it goes a black, if you push it down, it goes red.

If you could keep one piece of Frank’s wardrobe for yourself, what would it be?

I do a few scenes with a leather jacket with tassels on it. I’m a motorcyclist so would love to steal it and ride my bike wearing it!

The Rocky Horror Show has been pushing boundaries for more than 50 years. Why do you think audiences keep coming back after all these years?

It’s a show that celebrates what it means to be different, to follow your dreams like the song “Don’t dream it, be it”. There are amazing songs; I don’t think you could ever get bored with the “Time Warp” or “Sweet Transvestite”! It’s got a lot of heart, it’s extremely funny, and it allows people to be part of it - there’s no other show like it.

Do you have any pre-show rituals before stepping into Frank’s heels?

I don’t really have any pre-show rituals. But I do love makeup. Before Rocky Horror, I never liked using makeup, now I absolutely love it. As soon as I start putting the makeup and wig on, it transforms me, like I’ve got an alter ego!

Finally, what do you hope audiences take away from seeing The Rocky Horror Show?

I think everyone who comes to watch the Rocky Horror Show will have fun. It’s unique, liberating, funny, fierce and sexy. It’s a brilliant night out where everyone can be who they want to be. It’s one great big party!

The Rocky Horror Show comes to the Lyceum Theatre from Monday October 12 - Saturday January 17, 2026. Tickets can be booked at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.