John Godber comedy comes to Barnsley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tickets are now on sale for acclaimed playwright John Godber’s classic comedy ‘Perfect Pitch’, which is coming to Barnsley Civic this autumn!

Tickets are now on sale for acclaimed playwright John Godber’s classic comedy ‘Perfect Pitch’, which is coming to Barnsley Civic this autumn, from the John Godber Company!

Originally written in the early 2000s, and described as “ A triumph “ by The Sunday Times, this autumn John Godber re-envisions his hilarious play for a 2024 audience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"When teacher Matt borrows his parent's caravan for a week on the Yorkshire coast with partner Rose, they were expecting four days of hill running and total de-stress. But with a Tribfest taking place nearby, Grant and Steph’s pop-up tent is an unwelcome addition to their perfect pitch.

Perfect Pitch by John Godber

Campers and caravaners clash in this classic comedy set on an eroding coastline."

The production's all-Yorkshire cast includes Tom Gibbons, who played regular Johnny Phillips in The Archers from 2013-2022, and John Godber Company regular Frazer Hammill, who recently performed in John Godber’s ‘Happy Jack’. They are joined by East Yorkshire actresses Annie Kirkman, and Laura Jennifer Banks, who is a member of the Godber Theatre Foundation and will be making her professional debut in the production.,

John is delighted to be reimagining this play, and cannot wait to bring it back this autumn. ‘Perfect Pitch’ is without a doubt a state of the nation comedy that is by turns not only hilarious but also at times, unsettling.