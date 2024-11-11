Jason Manford arrives at Utilita Arena Sheffield this week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jason Manford is back with a brand new live show touring the UK’s biggest entertainment venues. A Manford All Seasons Arena Tour comes to Sheffield on Thursday 14 November 2024.

Jason’s last stand-up show, Like Me, saw him play an incredible 280 shows across the country, receiving standing ovations and rave reviews night after night. A Manford All Seasons is Jason’s latest comic offering that will feature his iconic ‘expert observational comedy’ (The Guardian) and is sure to be ‘comic gold’ (Mail on Sunday).

Jason said: ”People ask me what my favourite job is, acting, presenting, musicals etc. I love them all, but my favourite is still the privilege of doing stand-up comedy. It’s just me, you, a microphone and a cracking venue. No cameras, no director, no viewing figures and no OFCOM! I can’t wait to see you again and have a good laugh at this mad world, it feels like it's been ages.”

Salford-born Jason Manford is one of the UK’s leading multi-talented performers, with a career also spanning acting, presenting, and singing on both stage and screen.

Away from comedy, Jason has hosted many shows for the BBC and ITV including Unbeatable, Sunday Night at The Palladium, and The Royal Variety Performance. Earlier this year, he returned to judge the second series of ITV1's Saturday night show Starstruck and hosted BBC One's primetime show Big Night of Musicals for the second time. Jason also hosts his award-winning three-hour show every Sunday on Absolute Radio.

His other TV credits include: First & Last (BBC One), The Masked Singer (ITV1), What Would Your Kid Do? (ITV1), Scarborough (BBC One), 8 Out of 10 Cats (Channel 4), The Nightly Show (ITV1), Live at the Apollo (BBC One), Have I Got News For You (BBC One) and QI (BBC Two).

On stage, Jason has starred in numerous musicals in the West End and across the UK, including Sweeney Todd, The Producers, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Guys and Dolls, and Curtains. This summer he starred as the Cowardly Lion in The Wizard of Oz at The London Palladium.

Tickets for the Jason Manford A Manford All Seasons Arena Tour at the Utilita Arena Sheffield on Thursday 14 November 2024 are on sale from www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk.