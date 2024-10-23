It’s the One Stop approach to family fun!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

You could call it the One Stop approach to a great night of crazy family entertainment.

For Handsworth and Hallam Theatre Company’s 2025 pantomime production Robin Hood will be sponsored by retail chain One Stop.

And with Matthew Walker at the helm as outrageous Nanny Fanny, there’s bound to be some enthusiastic product placement among the songs, gags and classic double entendres.

“This is going to be a spectacular show so we are delighted that One Stop are once again giving us their support,” said Matthew, who is also taking on directing duties for the show, which runs at Sheffield’s Montgomery Theatre from January 29 to February 2.

Matthew Walker takes product placement to a whole new level with his outrageous pantomime costumes

“I’ve managed to work the One Stop theme into my costumes in the past so I think it’s fair to say there’ll be some pretty obvious branding and product placement in our take on Merrie England!”

Handsworth and Hallam’s panto version of Robin Hood is fresh new take on the classic folklore favourite.

The fine folk of Sherwood Forest are being terrorised by the mounting taxes imposed by the wicked Sheriff of Nottingham, a villain who’ll stop at nothing to seize the throne of England and claim the fair Maid Marian as his bride.

And only outlawed Robin Hood and his band of green-clad Merry Men can save the day and rescue Sherwood and Maid Marian from the Sheriff’s clutches.

Tickets for Robin Hood are available online now at booking.themontgomery.org.uk