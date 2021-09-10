‘It was quite emotional’- Cast of Sheffield theatre company rehearse for first time in 18 months

Cast members from Manor Operatic Society in Sheffield gathered on Thursday evening (September 9) to rehearse for their upcoming production of Snow White, after 18 months of not seeing each other because of Covid.

On December 27, the amateur theatre company made up of volunteers from all walks of life will put on their first pantomime in two years at Sheffield’s City Hall after the last one was cancelled due to restrictions in place at the height of the pandemic.

A spokesperson for Manor Operatic Society said: “It was quite emotional because some people have not even seen each other in a long time. It was very weird for us all to go back and see people that you otherwise wouldn't be in touch with.

Manor Operatic Society cast.

“But at the same time, there was a sense that nothing had changed, so it was exactly the same as before, and we all fell back into places we've always been in.

“It just felt like we’d started in rehearsals like it does every year, which was really nice because we kind of class ourselves as a big family, and it was just like spending time with family after 18 months.”

They added: “I think the atmosphere in the room last night was incredible, and everybody was really sort of hyped up.

"Getting to sing together again was emotional, for everybody to be doing their harmonies and things that we just haven't been able to do in so long was lovely.

Cast members from Manor Operatic Society preparing for their production of Snow White.

“There’s a real buzz in the cast; everybody is excited to come back every week.”

Throughout late December and into January, the theatre company will take to the stage 17 times to entertain families with their trademark panto extravaganza involving special effects, engaging performances and dough throwing.

The panto is an adaptation of the fairy tale story Snow White, with a script specially written by Hands on Productions and Promotions and music produced by Manor Operatic's in-house musical director Andy Collis.

Tickets are on sale now but are selling out fast, so people are advised to book as soon as possible.