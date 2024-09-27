I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue Comes to Sheffield City Hall
The multi award-winning antidote to panel games will be recording part of its 82nd series for the BBC at the Sheffield City Hall. Join chairman Jack Dee, a panel of top comedians plus pianist Colin Sell for an unmissable evening of inspired nonsense.
Featuring: Jack Dee, Milton Jones, Lucy Porter, Tony Hawks and the Reverend Richard Coles.
“The Greatest Radio Comedy of All Time” - The Radio Times
“Whether the teams are singing the words of one song to the tune of another, making up serial rhymes or entering the mythic maze of Mornington Crescent, they have now become the National Theatre of fun” - Gillian Reynolds, Daily Telegraph
Tickets are on sale now via www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk/.
