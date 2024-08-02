Home on the range for Lyceum’s singing cowboys
There’s no better way to get a group of singing cowboys ready for their moment in the theatrical spotlight than by giving them the chance to display their vocal skills in the great outdoors.
And even though there’ll be no livestock on stage at the Lyceum, throwing a horse into the pictorial mix certainly adds to the atmosphere for the photoshoot!
STOS Theatre Company are back at the Lyceum from November 19 to 23 with their new production of classic show Crazy for You.
The celebrated musical comedy, based around the music of Broadway legends George and Ira Gershwin, centres on a Depression-hit 1930s Nevada theatre, a lineup of glamorous showgirls…and a full team of singing cowboys.
It features some of the greatest songs from Broadway’s Golden Age, including I Got Rhythm, They Can’t Take That Away from Me, Embraceable You, Someone to Watch Over Me and Nice Work If You Can Get It.
STOS Theatre Company produces the world’s top musicals at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre, made for and by the people of South Yorkshire.
Recent hits have included Barnum, Shrek: The Musical, Sunshine on Leith, Elf:The Musical, My Fair Lady, Gypsy and White Christmas
STOS draws on the very best local talent, employs hugely experienced professional creative teams, and invests upwards of £100,000 on each show to ensure the production values are without equal, performing exclusively at the Lyceum.
The company’s shows have been seen by more than 15,000 people in the last three years of hits alone.
For more information about STOS and to find out more about joining the company for this year’s show visit stos.org.uk/contact-us/
Crazy For You is at the Lyceum from November 19 to 23. For tickets call 0114 249 6000 or visit sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
