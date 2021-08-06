Lady Bracknell broods in The Importance of Being Earnest: from left to right are Charlotte Driessler, Lucy Green and Bill Ross-Fawcett

Pedal-powered theatre company HandleBards cycle to Heeley People’s Park to present their all-female, irreverent version of Shakespeare’s Macbeth on Tuesday, August 17 at 7pm.

Then their brand-new sister company Slapstick Picnic present a hectic, two-actor version of Oscar Wilde’s comedy The Importance of Being Earnest two days later, starting at the same time.

Everyone is welcome to enjoy some summer silliness. The shows are suitable for adults and children aged eight and above. No booking needed, just turn up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dress for the weather and bring a chair or rug, plus a picnic if you want. The site is accessible for wheelchairs.

Shows take place at the park on View Road. Audiences are welcome from 6pm. Pay What You Can collections are taken after the shows.

The shows are part of a programme of activities being delivered by Heeley Trust in partnership with HandleBards and Heeley Plus Primary Care Network.

Macbeth and Macduff, played by Kathryn Perkins, left, and Jenny Smith

The idea is to increase the range of community-led well-being and social prescribing activities available after Covid-19.

Social prescribing enables healthcare professionals to refer people to non-clinical services to support their health and well-being.

HandleBards are also collaborating with health workers and other artists to create workshops to help people live well with dementia and to help participants develop self-confidence and tell their own stories.