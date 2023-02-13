Harrogate A'level student Holly Todd on her role of Lorraine in Phoenix Players' production of All Shook Up

Harrogate Phoenix Players are counting down to their jukebox rock and roll musical – All Shook Up at Harrogate Theatre next month.

Holly Todd plays Lorraine in the juke box musical All Shook Up heading to Harrogate Theatre

Based on Twelfth Night and featuring Elvis Presley hits like Jailhouse Rock, Blue Suede Shoes, Devil in Disguise and, of course, All Shook Up, the story begins when a mysterious guitar-playing stranger, rides into a square little town. Chad inspires the town to dream about the magic of romance and the power of rock and roll.

We talk to regular Harrogate Theatre performer Holly Todd, who is preparing for her final role in Harrogate before she heads off to drama school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please tell me about yourself

I’m currently studying at sixth form doing my A’levels of Dance, Drama and Performing Arts and this year have begun my process of auditioning for drama schools which I hope to excel in. I have really enjoyed going down to London for these auditions and working with different people it’s a great experience regardless of the result I find. I have been performing since the age of 4 and it’s something that I’ve been consistent in ever since then, I participated in Ballet classes up to intermediate level and have taken examinations for singing grades and qualifications. I aim to partake in any show I can as my favourite place to be is onstage, so have been working with The Phoenix Players since 2015 where I was an orphan and member of Fagin’s gang in Oliver! I have channelled my whole life into performing and continue to reach for the stars and follow that dream.

WHAT HAVE BEEN YOUR FAVOURITE SHOWS AND WHAT CHARACTER OR SHOW WOULD YOU LIKE TO STAR IN?

My favourite shows would have to be Annie, Fame and The Addams Family, when I was 10 in 2016 I landed the role of Annie which was one of the best experiences I could’ve asked for. I loved performing as the curly red head I had grew up watching it was amazing. When I did Fame I was a dancer and the use of 80s costume and lots of dancing in the show made it a memorable one for me as every-time I was onstage I was just dancing around having a great time and getting to showcase my dance skills across.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My most recent show was The Addams Family which I did in 2022 and I was Marilyn Monroe as an Ancestor, one thing in particular that I really enjoyed about this show was my character because i channelled the persona of Marilyn into every movement I did and used some of her most iconic poses to portray that to the audience, I loved stepping in the shoes of such a wonderful role. However, a show I would love to be a part of would be ‘Sunshine on Leith’, my mum introduced this to me and I went to watch the musical when it was touring and really enjoyed it, I love the music of the Proclaimers and the musical captures that brilliantly. I also love the Scottish accents and it’s a really good musical that I would love to be a part of someday. A dream role of mine would have to be Roxie from Chicago, I’ve seen the movie numerous times and I was lucky enough to see the musical when it was touring with my mum and I loved every second of it. I love the empowerment of two strong female leads and then the part is really a triple threat part and includes lots of dancing, singing and acting.

TELL ME ABOUT PLAYING THE ROLE OF LORRAINE IN THE PREMIERE OF ALL SHOOK UP AT HARROGATE THEATRE

Playing Lorraine in All Shook Up is very fun as certain parts of her character remind me of myself. She is a positive character who is obsessed with love so when she finds Dean she is completely swept off her feet by him. Before Dean, Lorraine was looking for the life full of love even when she was stuck working as a waitress for her mother, she loves finding out all the gossip of her small town and playing matchmaker for other people. So, embodying this character has been fun to me and like no other because she is a dramatic girl and when the slightest inconvenience comes her way for example doing her job, she gets so bored and distracted. But being so in love with Dean is fun to do because it reminds me of Romeo and Juliet just without the ending.

WHY SHOULD PEOPLE COME AND SEE THE SHOW

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People should come and see All Shook Up because it’s a funny show with the classic songs of Elvis Presley. It’s a loveable show with unexpected turns in the narrative and I have found the rehearsal process so far one I look forward to each week. The show is fabulous and our whole cast bring it together so well and I would love to be able to share that with you as part of the audience.