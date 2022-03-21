Grenoside and Birley Carr Players perform Princess Ida two years after being hit by Covid lockdown

Having started rehearsing in November 2019, Grenoside and Birley Carr Players were looking forward to putting on our performances of Princess Ida at the end of March 2020.

But when Covid-19 hit and with the national lockdown came into force, the performance had to be cancelled less than a week before opening night.

It was the first time since 1947 that the society had been unable to give an operatic production.

Princess Ida.

Two years on, and the players are finally able to perform Princess Ida by W.S Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan from Tuesday March 22 to Saturday March 26.

The cast has been guided through the rehearsals by director Karen Ann Loxley and musical director Jonathan Hester.

A spokesperson for the players said: “As well as the struggle of whether lines have been remembered, they have had to deal with unavoidable cast changes, costumes no longer fitting, and the inevitable absences at rehearsals due to illness or isolation. We are so grateful to their hard work getting us to this point."

Performances are at Grenoside Community Centre at 7.30pm Tuesday to Friday and 2.30pm on Saturday.

Brian Barber and Tony Gallagher as King Gama and King Hildebrand.

Tickets, costing £9 for adults or £5 for children, are available by calling 01226 754462. The production will be supporting the Sheffield Hospitals Charity.