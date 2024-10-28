Grease is the word at the Lyceum this November!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The world’s best-loved musical is back, grittier and more glamorous than ever before. Directed by Curve’s Artistic Director Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips, reignite your passion and get ready for an explosion of summer loving.

After a whirlwind summer romance, leather-clad greaser Danny and girl-next-door Sandy are unexpectedly reunited when she transfers to Rydell High for senior year. But can they survive the trials and tribulations of teenage life and find true love once more?

With its phenomenal score, bursting with hits including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin’, Hopelessly Devoted to You and You’re the One That I Want, this thrilling new version is brought to life by a fresh cast who bring energy, vitality and passion to this ultimate musical classic.

Grease comes to the Lyceum Theatre from Tuesday 12 – Saturday 16 November. Tickets can be booked at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.