Grease is the word at the Lyceum this November!
After a whirlwind summer romance, leather-clad greaser Danny and girl-next-door Sandy are unexpectedly reunited when she transfers to Rydell High for senior year. But can they survive the trials and tribulations of teenage life and find true love once more?
With its phenomenal score, bursting with hits including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin’, Hopelessly Devoted to You and You’re the One That I Want, this thrilling new version is brought to life by a fresh cast who bring energy, vitality and passion to this ultimate musical classic.
Grease comes to the Lyceum Theatre from Tuesday 12 – Saturday 16 November. Tickets can be booked at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.