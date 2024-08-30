Going green with Handsworth and Hallam’s pantomime

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Big hearted outlaws, hiss and boo villains and the most outrageous and colourful leading lady in South Yorkshire…panto is back at Sheffield’s MontgomeryTheatre in January with Handsworth and Hallam Theatre Company’s spectacular new production of Robin Hood!

In a new take on the classic folklore favourite, the fine folk of Sherwood Forest are being terrorised by the mounting taxes imposed by the wicked Sheriff of Nottingham, a villain who’ll stop at nothing to seize the throne of England and claim the fair Maid Marian as his bride.

And only outlawed Robin Hood and his band of green-clad Merry Men can save the day and rescue Sherwood and Maid Marian from the Sheriff’s clutches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a full slice of post-Christmas panto fun, directed by Matthew Walker, who also stars as the region’s most colourful and crazy comedy dame, the unforgettable Nanny Fanny!

Matthew Walker stars in Handsworth and Hallam's Robin Hood - picture by Phoebe Roe-Parkin

Sponsored by One Stop, Robin Hood takes to the stage at the Montgomery Theatre in Surrey Street from January 29 to February 2.

“After the pandemic we did move our pantomime to Easter, which was great for us as a company but commercially was never as successful, being outside the traditional panto season,” Matthew says.

“So we’re delighted to confirm that for Robin Hood, we are moving back to the traditional post Christmas period - bookings have been made, contracts have been signed and now I just have to get back into costume!”

Tickets for Robin Hood are available online now at booking.themontgomery.org.uk