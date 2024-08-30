Going green with Handsworth and Hallam’s pantomime
In a new take on the classic folklore favourite, the fine folk of Sherwood Forest are being terrorised by the mounting taxes imposed by the wicked Sheriff of Nottingham, a villain who’ll stop at nothing to seize the throne of England and claim the fair Maid Marian as his bride.
And only outlawed Robin Hood and his band of green-clad Merry Men can save the day and rescue Sherwood and Maid Marian from the Sheriff’s clutches.
It’s a full slice of post-Christmas panto fun, directed by Matthew Walker, who also stars as the region’s most colourful and crazy comedy dame, the unforgettable Nanny Fanny!
Sponsored by One Stop, Robin Hood takes to the stage at the Montgomery Theatre in Surrey Street from January 29 to February 2.
“After the pandemic we did move our pantomime to Easter, which was great for us as a company but commercially was never as successful, being outside the traditional panto season,” Matthew says.
“So we’re delighted to confirm that for Robin Hood, we are moving back to the traditional post Christmas period - bookings have been made, contracts have been signed and now I just have to get back into costume!”
Tickets for Robin Hood are available online now at booking.themontgomery.org.uk
