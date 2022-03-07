The society is offering 25 per cent off all tickets for the show at Sheffield City Hall from May 11 to 14.

In 1968 the women of Ford Dagenham fought for equal pay and won. The Ford sewing machinists’ strike was a landmark labour-relations dispute in England. It was a trigger cause of the passing of the Equal Pay Act 1970, and part of the reason women and men in the UK are paid equally today.

A spokesperson for Manor Operatic said: “The women in the company come from all walks of life; there are teachers, waitresses, doctors, mothers and many more. They all come together three nights a week and become part of our team and we want to take this opportunity to thank them and celebrate their achievements.”

Zach and Summer will be starring in Manor Operatic Society's production of Made In Dagenham at Sheffield City Hall

Made in Dagenham sees Manor Operatic Society welcome new faces, and along with the usual suspects the cast is bursting with talent and show is not to be missed.

Joining the cast this year are Zach Rees and Summer Griffin, who are playing Graham and Sharon O’Grady. Both children study dance and gymnastics in Sheffield. Zach was set to play the part of Oliver Twist with Manor Operatic in 2020, but the performance was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Zach is elated to take on another principle role this year and it is Summer’s debut performance with the society.

The children’s on-stage parents, Rita and Eddie O’Grady, will be played by real life partners Emily Mae Hoyland and James Smith. This couple have collectively been part of Manor Operatic for 18 years and have played many leading roles over the years, most recently Snow White and Muddles in Manor’s 2021/22 pantomime, Snow White.

Manor Operatic Society in Sheffield will take to the stage in Sheffield City Hall

Manor Operatic Society say they are “thrilled” to be performing at their usual home, Sheffield City Hall, with the Women of Steel statue just outside.

The spokesperson added: “We have invited Women’s Institute and Union members from all over South Yorkshire to join us on opening night in the hope that we can all join in this fabulous celebration of women standing up for their rights.”

James Smith and Emily Mae Hoyland

Manor Operatic Society rehearsals in preparation for Made In Dagenham at Sheffield City Hall