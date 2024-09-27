Extra tickets released for Les Misérables at Utilita Arena Sheffield
Following a sell-out run of 35 performances at the arena in 1999, Les Misérables is set to take over the venue once again in an exclusive, limited engagement, with six performances featuring a star-studded cast.
Casting Highlights:
- Alfie Boe and Killian Donnelly will share the iconic role of Jean Valjean.
- Michael Ball and Bradley Jaden will portray the relentless Javert.
- The cast also includes Bonnie Langford as Madame Thénardier, Gavin Lee as Thénardier, Jac Yarrow as Marius, Beatrice Penny-Touré as Cosette, Channah Hewitt as Fantine, and James D. Gish as Enjolras.
With a cast and orchestra of over 65 performers, this arena production will dazzle audiences with its extraordinary new design, created specifically for larger venues. It promises to deliver an unparalleled theatrical experience, with an epic scale befitting the grandeur of Victor Hugo’s timeless story.
Cameron Mackintosh's Les Misérables has captivated audiences around the globe for nearly four decades. This revolutionary story of broken dreams, sacrifice, and redemption features some of musical theatre’s most iconic songs, including I Dreamed a Dream, Bring Him Home, One Day More, and On My Own.
This exclusive world tour opened in Belfast to great reviews and is set to head to Sheffield, followed by a series of international stops in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. Cameron Mackintosh expressed his excitement for the tour, saying, "This spectacular world arena tour of Les Misérables has been a dream of mine for many years, and with the show’s 40th phenomenal year starting this October, there couldn't be a better time for it to happen."
Additional tickets for Les Misérables: The Arena Spectacular at Utilita Arena Sheffield are on sale now. Fans are encouraged to act quickly, as demand is expected to remain high.
Performance Dates:
- Thursday, 10 October at 7.30pm
- Friday, 11 October at 7:30pm
- Saturday, 12 October at 2.30pm & 7.30pm
- Sunday, 13 October at 1pm (BSL/Audio Interpreted Performance) & 6pm
