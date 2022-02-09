Dreamgirls the musical: Dazzling 60s musical comes to Lyceum Theatre in Sheffield
Let your soul sing as the dazzling Dreamgirls musical enjoys a two-week run in Sheffield.
The multi-award-winning production opens at the Lyceum Theatre in Sheffield on Tuesday, March 8 and runs to Saturday, March 19.
Meet The Dreams – Effie, Lorrell and Deena – three talented young singers in the turbulent 1960s, a revolutionary time in American music history.
Join them as they embark upon a musical rollercoaster ride through a world of fame, fortune and the ruthless realities of show business, testing their friendships to the very limit.
Direct from the West End with an extraordinary story and the unforgettable, spine-tingling vocals that send audiences wild, this spectacular musical production features classic songs such as 'And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going', 'Listen', 'I Am Changing' and 'One Night Only'.
Tickets can be booked through the Box Office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000, or at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.