Dreamgirls the musical: Dazzling 60s musical comes to Lyceum Theatre in Sheffield

The multi-award-winning production opens at the Lyceum Theatre in Sheffield on Tuesday, March 8 and runs to Saturday, March 19.

Meet The Dreams – Effie, Lorrell and Deena – three talented young singers in the turbulent 1960s, a revolutionary time in American music history.

Join them as they embark upon a musical rollercoaster ride through a world of fame, fortune and the ruthless realities of show business, testing their friendships to the very limit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Multi-award-winning production 'Dreamgirls' opens at the Lyceum Theatre in Sheffield next month. Picture: Matt Crockett

Direct from the West End with an extraordinary story and the unforgettable, spine-tingling vocals that send audiences wild, this spectacular musical production features classic songs such as 'And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going', 'Listen', 'I Am Changing' and 'One Night Only'.