Drag show about car breakdowns and family break-ups coming to Sheffield this month

Matt Miller in Fixing

Fixing, a drag theatre show about family breakups, trying to make things better, learning car maintenance and choosing the right shade of lipstick to do it in, is coming to Sheffield Theatres on Wednesday November 19.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Co-created by Matt Miller and Peader Kirk and performed by Matt Miller, Fixing is heading to Sheffield as part of an Autumn tour.

When Matt was little, their dad bought a classic car. A 1952 Sunbeam Talbot Mark II. Dad had ideas that he and Matt would do it up, repair, rebuild together. They never did, and the car festered in a garage. I mean, Dad had just been through a divorce. Now in their 30’s, Matt would like to learn how to fix a car engine. They’d like to learn a bit more about Dad, and that time, when Dad and Mum split up. The time when Matt and Dad were closest. Matt can’t do this alone, which is tricky for a solo show. That’s where Matt’s drag alter-ego Natalie Spanner comes in. She knows all about things that girls like Natalie know about. Like how to build an engine. About maintenance, care and repair. Together, Matt and Natalie will try to ask, in an increasingly broken world, how might we repair ourselves, together?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At a time when connections in the world seem to be breaking down more than ever, through global divisive politics, but also on a one-to-one level, Fixing seeks to initiate conversations around care, nurture, rupture and recovery. Fixing invites audiences to consider what maintenance means to them in the context of personal relationships.

Matt Miller in Fixing

Fixing, which premiered last year at Newcastle’s Alphabetti Theatre, is the third full length show that Matt and Peader have made together and their first foray into the world of drag. Throughout their work, Matt and Peader combine personal stories and bigger social questions to create work which is entertaining and thought provoking for a range of audiences.

To book for the Sheffield date of Fixing, visit: www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/events/fixing

For more details about the tour, visit: mattmillertheatre.com