Dolly Parton’s biggest hits in a joyous new musical comedy
Star and co-writer Tricia Paoluccio reprises her celebrated role as ‘Dolly’ following US acclaim, and West End star Steven Webb (Oliver!, Book of Mormon) plays ‘Kevin’, a 40-year-old, ‘has-been-who-never-was’ comedian in this brand new musical.
Kevin has just separated from his long-time boyfriend, Jeremy, an investment banker, and is in quarantine in the attic bedroom of his childhood home in Yorkshire. Surrounded by precious belongings from his youth, he is reunited with a much-loved old record player and his cherished Dolly albums. He remembers the hard times those songs helped him through in the past and counts on them to help him once again. With her wit, humour and charm, Dolly teaches him a whole lot about life, love and how to pull yourself up by your bootstraps… even if your bootstraps don’t have rhinestones!
After several successful runs across the United States, Here You Come Again was originally written by two-time Emmy award-winning comedy and songwriter Bruce Vilanch with Gabriel Barre (who also directs) and Tricia Paoluccio (who also plays Dolly), and has now been adapted for the UK by acclaimed British playwright Jonathan Harvey (Gimme, Gimme, Gimme, Coronation Street).
Here You Come Again comes to the Lyceum Theatre from Tuesday 17 – Saturday 21 September. Tickets can be booked at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.
