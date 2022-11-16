The ‘Supernova’ show will be taken to 40 towns and cities across the UK and Ireland starting in October 2023, with Sheffield City Hall booked for February 17. Supernova follows Diversity’s sold-out 2022 ‘Connected’ tour, which dazzled fans across the UK with playful, comedic routines combined with powerful statements on human connectivity.

The group got their big break in 2009 when they won Britain’s Got Talent, and have since had multiple sold-out tours. When the troupe auditioned in London for the third series of Britain's Got Talent, Judge Amanda Holden said: “Just when I think I've seen it all, you came on”.

As part of a drive to fight poverty in the UK, frontman Ashley Banjo is asking ticketholders to come to their shows with donations for food banks. The ‘Supernova’ tour aims to support anti-poverty charity the Trussell Trust, which provides emergency food and support to people locked in poverty while campaigning to see an end to the need for food banks in the UK. Collection points will be set up at each venue.

It comes as millions of people across the country are facing a food poverty and a cost of living crisis, with the latest reports showing prices have risen 11 per cent in the year running up to October.