Danny Bowes embarks on a UK tour

Thunder frontman and Planet Rock radio presenter Danny Bowes is set to embark on a UK tour in June 2025 with his highly anticipated one-man show, Maximum Chat. The tour marks a significant return to the stage for Bowes, following his recovery from a life-threatening accident in 2022. Danny arrives at Sheffield City Hall on 08 June 2025.

In 2022, Danny suffered a stroke and, shortly after, fell backwards down a flight of stairs, sustaining severe head injuries that required life-saving brain surgery. His condition was critical, but thanks to the efforts of medical professionals and his own resilience, Danny survived and has been on a slow, determined road to recovery ever since.

Although currently unable to return to singing and performing with Thunder, Danny has conceived Maximum Chat, a spoken-word show that offers fans a new and personal way to connect with the charismatic performer. Reflecting on his journey, Bowes said:

“Since my 'occurrence,' I’m not going to lie, it’s been a very slow road to recovery, and it’s far from over. But having been performing regularly for over 40 years, the itch to get back on stage has been a constant since I woke up, and I really need to scratch it. Maximum Chat is my way of doing that. While I won’t be singing, I’ll be telling stories from my life and adventures, both before and after I joined a band. There will be an ‘Ask Danny’ Q&A each night, and I’ll spill the beans on just a few of my many accidents and incidents. Don’t worry, for those with a weak constitution, I promise to leave out the bloodier stuff. And I also promise it will be a lot more entertaining than hearing me play guitar!”

Danny Bowes - Maximum Chat

Maximum Chat will offer audiences an intimate glimpse into Danny Bowes' life, featuring personal anecdotes, humorous stories, and behind-the-scenes tales from his decades-long career in music. Fans will have the opportunity to engage directly with Danny through a nightly Q&A session, making each performance a unique and interactive experience.

The tour promises to be an unmissable event for Thunder fans and anyone looking for a candid and heartfelt evening with one of rock’s most resilient and captivating personalities.

Tickets are on sale now via www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk/.