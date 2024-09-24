Crazy For You - it’s a great moo-sical!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

You’ve been singing a selection of Broadway classics all evening, you’re looking forward to a relaxing cup of tea… and somebody’s drunk all the milk!

There’s no need to panic at STOS Theatre Company rehearsals, though, because the team will always have a extra couple of pints of Our Cow Molly milk on hand.

The celebrated Sheffield dairy has joined forces with STOS to help promote the forthcoming production of George Gershwin musical Crazy For You - adverts for the show have been appearing on Our Cow Molly milk cartons throughout the city.

“We realised that a great way to promote Crazy for You would be to go straight into people’s homes - and an advert on a milk carton is going to be right there on so many breakfast tables,” said STOS chair Mark Harris.

STOS chair Mark Harris and the team have the support of Our Cow Molly at break time

Crazy For You - a classic Broadway story of a stage-struck boy, a beautiful girl, cowboys, chorus girls and a run-down Depression era theatre - is on stage at Sheffield’s Lyceum from November 19 to 23.

The show features some of the greatest songs from Broadway’s Golden Age, including I Got Rhythm, They Can’t Take That Away from Me, Embraceable You, Someone to Watch Over Me and Nice Work If You Can Get It.

STOS Theatre Company produces the world’s top musicals at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre, made for and by the people of South Yorkshire.

Recent hits have included Barnum, Shrek: The Musical, Sunshine on Leith, Elf: The Musical, My Fair Lady, Gypsy and White Christmas

STOS draws on the very best local talent, employs hugely experienced professional creative teams, and invests upwards of £100,000 on each show to ensure the production values are without equal, performing exclusively at the Lyceum.

The company’s shows have been seen by more than 15,000 people in the last three years of hits alone.

For more information about visit stos.org.uk/contact-us/

Crazy For You is at the Lyceum from November 19 to 23. For tickets call 0114 249 6000 or visit sheffieldtheatres.co.uk