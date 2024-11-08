Crazy For You brings Broadway sparkle to Sheffield

It’s the great ‘let’s put on a show’ musical…but a key part of every theatre hit has to be the audience!

STOS Theatre Company return to Sheffield’s Lyceum from November 19 to 23 with a major new production of George Gershwin classic Crazy For You.

It’s a classic Broadway story of a stage-struck boy, a beautiful girl - and a run-down Depression era theatre.

When banker Bobby Child gets banished to dusty 1930s Nevada he falls in love with postmistress Polly Baker, whose father happens to own the crumbling Gaiety Theatre.

Sam Widdowson and the Follies girls bring Broadway sparkle to Sheffield's Lyceum

To save the day - and the show - Bobby drafts in a team of New York Follies girls and puts on a spectacle that rescues the theatre from collapse.

But while the characters of the on-stage story struggle to find their supporters, the STOS company are confident that they’ll find their audience for a week of great song and dance.

“With a fantastic local cast made up of teachers, NHS staff, police workers and more, we put on professional level shows each year and need an audience to tell our stories to,” said STOS chairman Mark Harris.

“STOS has a history of more than 100 years as a musical theatre company and we pride ourselves on keeping amateur theatre alive, providing performers with a platform to share their many talents.

“All cast members give their time freely on top of regular day jobs and our creative team - this year an all-female group headed by director Jill Beckett - drill, mould and encourage them to build a show worthy of our great Sheffield venue!

“Crazy For You is a madcap romp full of romance, comedy, mistaken identity and classic Gershwin songs such as Someone to Watch Over Me, I Got Rhythm and Embraceable You.

“We have been working hard since May to put on this show at the Lyceum, which is one of the top provincial theatres in the country.”

Crazy For You runs at the Lyceum from November 19 to 23 at 7.15pm - and a 2pm Saturday matinee - with tickets starting at 17.

For tickets call 0114 249 6000 or visit sheffieldtheatres.co.uk