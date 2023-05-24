Coronation Street and Full Monty actress, Lucy Mizen, will star in a brand new, free-to-watch play about the everyday trauma journalists experience in newsrooms.

‘Unbreakable’ was devised and written by award-winning lecturer and journalist, Lisa Bradley, who drew on her personal experiences as a regional and national reporter, as well as interviews with a range of journalists including trainee reporters and war correspondents.

Actress, Lucy Mizen, who is starring in the upcoming Disney+ series of The Full Monty, also had a hand in writing ‘Unbreakable’. She said: “Lisa and I have been friends for more than 40 years but this is the first time we’ve ever had the chance to work together.

“Having witnessed first hand the impact crime reporting had on Lisa in the early years of her career, and understanding the power of responsible and ethical journalism in the world, this was an important message to raise awareness to a wider audience.”

Lucy Mizen (left) is starring alongside Ellen Caranazza (centre) and Ian Jervis (right) in a brand new play developed by Sheffield University.

Lada Price, Senior Lecturer at the University of Sheffield Journalism Department, bid for the funding to develop and produce the play. She said: “The issue of trauma and poor mental health in journalism still carries a lot of stigma in newsrooms.

“Journalists are reluctant to talk about their own experiences but, as educators and scholars, we have a duty of care to our students and young journalists to prepare them to cope with future challenges in their daily practice.”