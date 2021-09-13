Comedy collective to put on hit show at Sheffield’s Theatre Deli

Cult comedy cabaret collective Fish Pie will return to Sheffield's Theatre Deli on October 9 to present Lost at Shore.

'Lost at Shore' will see the Yorkshire alternative comedy collective put on their biggest show yet with new characters, original songs, choreography, and all the firm favourites that made the show a hit.

Trawlerman, Captain Fish Fingers, and his merry crew will embark on another adventure across the seas in search of cabaret talent, but this time, the stakes are raised as it's not just the fictional Seas of Sheffield and the Wisewood working men's and women's and gender-neutral social club that is at risk but all theatres in the Western world – can Captain Fishfingers find his crew, find his boat, and more importantly, find his lunch in this barnstorming adventure across the oceans.

Initially created at DINA in Sheffield, the group started by setting themselves the challenge of writing a brand new show each month with the same recurring characters.

Having done over 13 shows, this one brings together all the best bits from those shows and a storyline that is their most ambitious yet.

Writer and creator Stan Skinny said that his aim with FishPie was to create something that was 'silly, surreal and was a real delight to behold, a real funfair for the senses.

He said: “For this show, we're going all out to make it the biggest and best yet; bigger sets, bigger props, bigger costumes, and for the first time we're adding a live band and choreographed dance sequences, which will add another string to the show's already full bow.”

Fish Pie brings together the comedic and musical talents of Stan Skinny, Helen Rice, Joe Kent Walters, Freddie Hayes, Lois Conlan, Laura Hegarty, Terri Silver, and Lucy Haighton and is a surrealist theatrical experience for those that enjoy the likes of the Mighty Boosh and Pee-Wee's Playhouse and is set to be the perfect theatrical antidote to a difficult few years.