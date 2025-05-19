Classic family fun comes to Sheffield with new Easy Street show

They can’t promise a rumble in the jungle but there should be plenty of thrills in the theatre as a live version of a family animated movie hit comes to Sheffield.

Easy Street Theatre Juniors will take to the stage at the Merlin Theatre in Nether Edge on Sunday July 6 with two performances of Madagascar: A Musical Adventure.

Based on the Dreamworks big screen hit, its the story of Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Gloria the Hippo and Melman the Giraffe.

When Marty dreams of exploring the wild, he sets off on an adventure leading the group on an unexpected adventure from the Central Park Zoo in New York to the island of Madagascar.

Packed with catchy songs, energetic dance numbers and comedy, it’s a story of friendship, freedom and fun - perfect for a summer’s afternoon of theatre.

Easy Street - voted best Youth Theatre in the North East 2020 and 2021 - offers Sheffield's young creative talent the finest professional-grade theatrical training.

Previous productions have included Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Footloose, West Side Story Sister Act, Chicago, Grease, Back to the 80s - winner of the 2021 NODA Best Youth Theatre award - Disney’s Frozen, We Will Rock You, Phantom of the Opera, Sweeney Todd and Legally Blonde.

Madagascar: The Musical will be on stage at the Merlin at 11am and 2pm and tickets are available now at https://easystreettheatre.org/home