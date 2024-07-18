Chance to join the Woodseats team as Anything Goes sets sail

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Woodseats Musical Theatre Company is ready to set sail with its next stage adventure…so long as it can find the right crew to guide it to opening night!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular Sheffield community theatre company will presenting a revival of Cole Porter classic Anything Goes at the Montgomery Theatre from July 9 to 12 next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The comic boy meets girl extravaganza with a glamorous shipboard setting features one of Cole Porter’s most celebrated scores, including such enduring hits as It’s De-Lovely, Friendship, I Get A Kick Out Of You, All Through The Night, You’re The Top, Blow Gabriel Blow and many others.

But before the production gets under way, the company is looking for two key new members of the production team - a director and choreographer.

The Woodseats team are looking for a new director and choreographer

“After a string of very successful contemporary shows like All Shook Up, Disco Inferno, Footloose and Legally Blonde we are delighted to be bringing one of the great Broadway and West End classics back to Sheffield,” said Woodseats MTC chair Mary Newey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We always have a fantastic cast and now we have vacancies for both a director and choreographer to make this show a truly memorable night of music, dance and laughter.”

To find out more about applying to either direct or choreograph the show email: [email protected]

To find out more about the company visit www.woodseatsmtc.co.uk or look at the company’s Facebook page.