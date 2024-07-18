Chance to join the Woodseats team as Anything Goes sets sail
The popular Sheffield community theatre company will presenting a revival of Cole Porter classic Anything Goes at the Montgomery Theatre from July 9 to 12 next year.
The comic boy meets girl extravaganza with a glamorous shipboard setting features one of Cole Porter’s most celebrated scores, including such enduring hits as It’s De-Lovely, Friendship, I Get A Kick Out Of You, All Through The Night, You’re The Top, Blow Gabriel Blow and many others.
But before the production gets under way, the company is looking for two key new members of the production team - a director and choreographer.
“After a string of very successful contemporary shows like All Shook Up, Disco Inferno, Footloose and Legally Blonde we are delighted to be bringing one of the great Broadway and West End classics back to Sheffield,” said Woodseats MTC chair Mary Newey.
“We always have a fantastic cast and now we have vacancies for both a director and choreographer to make this show a truly memorable night of music, dance and laughter.”
To find out more about applying to either direct or choreograph the show email: [email protected]
To find out more about the company visit www.woodseatsmtc.co.uk or look at the company’s Facebook page.
