Jack Hancher is a rising star of the classical guitar who has won a number of awards.

This concert included music from the 16th century to the 20th century: from John Dowland to Benjamin Britten’s Noctural after Dowland Opus 70.

The concert opened with part of JS Bach’s Partita for solo violin No 1 in B minor which Jack Hancher transcribed for violin. He also played part of the Guitar Sonata by Antonio Jose, a Spanish composer shot by Franco’s troops early in the Spanish Civil War.

