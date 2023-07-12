This concert included music from the 16th century to the 20th century: from John Dowland to Benjamin Britten’s Noctural after Dowland Opus 70.
The concert opened with part of JS Bach’s Partita for solo violin No 1 in B minor which Jack Hancher transcribed for violin. He also played part of the Guitar Sonata by Antonio Jose, a Spanish composer shot by Franco’s troops early in the Spanish Civil War.
Jack Hancher is a player with great skill and sensitivity. The many quiet, more intimate moments in the concert would have been heard better in a smaller more enclosed setting. This was real chamber music and the audience loved it.