Buxton Opera Festival 2023: Jack Hancher Classical Guitar Concert

Jack Hancher is a rising star of the classical guitar who has won a number of awards.
By Mavis Kirkham
Published 12th Jul 2023, 11:56 BST
This concert included music from the 16th century to the 20th century: from John Dowland to Benjamin Britten’s Noctural after Dowland Opus 70.

The concert opened with part of JS Bach’s Partita for solo violin No 1 in B minor which Jack Hancher transcribed for violin. He also played part of the Guitar Sonata by Antonio Jose, a Spanish composer shot by Franco’s troops early in the Spanish Civil War.

Jack Hancher is a player with great skill and sensitivity. The many quiet, more intimate moments in the concert would have been heard better in a smaller more enclosed setting. This was real chamber music and the audience loved it.