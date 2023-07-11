This production in made fresh and visually interesting by the projection of English rural scenes at the back of the stage which fit with the sentiments expressed in the music though clearly of a different time and place. The period costumes add further visual interest.

There are five soloists: two pairs of lovers temporarily thwarted by dynastic plans of Alexander the Great who seeks to be a wise as well as a conquering hero and allows love to prevail in the end. All the singers perform really well. Katie Coventry is outstanding as Aminta the shepherd hero who becomes king. The two female characters, ably sung by Ellie Neate and Olivia Carrell, change the mind of Alexander by showing their love for their partners who have to obey the great conqueror.