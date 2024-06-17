A great night of song and dance raises £25,000 for Roundabout

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Yorkshire’s finest theatre talents really do have something to sing about after raising a fantastic £25,000 for youth homelessness charity Roundabout!

Roundabout’s A Night at the Musicals returned to Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre for a third year of song and dance, this time hosted by radio and TV star Dan Walker.

Playing to a full house, the evening was a showcase for some of the region’s most talented performers, with a programme covering everything from Les Miserables to Mamma Mia, The Little Mermaid to We Will Rock You.

In addition, there were special guest performances from professionals Sally Frith, Adam Porter Smith and Kate England.

“Every year we say that the show gets bigger and better but this time it really did exceed all expectations and our audience really did experience a night to remember,” said Roundabout Events Fundraiser Denise Lawrenson.

“We can’t thank our brilliant singers and dancers enough for their show stopping performances that had the audience on its feet for standing ovations several times throughout the evening.

“And we have to give special thanks to Dan Walker for being such an amazing host and for making the evening run so smoothly.

“Perhaps the biggest thank you of the night, though, should go to our fantastic supporters, who this year helped us to raise an astonishing £25,000.

“That’s a great sum of money that will go towards supporting some of our region’s most vulnerable young people.”