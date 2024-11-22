A Christmas Festival of Music 2024 - John Reilly and Guests
Fronted by Singer-songwriter John Reilly and Musical Director Lewis Nitikman, this very special show is now in its 12th year.
They will be joined by Stannington Brass Band, the brilliant HUM Gospel Choir from Leeds, Tenor Gareth Lloyd and members of the Acoustic Angels plus special guest Peter Coyle of The Lotus Eaters, an old school friend of John’s and a special guest appearance by little Sam Lyons.
It’s a wonderful mix of music, a real feel-good Christmas show.
In support of Cavendish Cancer Care.
Sponsored by Norrie, Waite & Slater
Saturday 14th December at the Octagon Centre
Doors 7pm. On Stage 8pm.