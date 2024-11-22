A Christmas Festival of Music 2024 - John Reilly and Guests

By Elaine Alexander
Contributor
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 11:32 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2024, 13:20 GMT
Now in its 12th Year - A Sheffield tradition - and a fantastic way to start your festive celebrations !!

Fronted by Singer-songwriter John Reilly and Musical Director Lewis Nitikman, this very special show is now in its 12th year.

They will be joined by Stannington Brass Band, the brilliant HUM Gospel Choir from Leeds, Tenor Gareth Lloyd and members of the Acoustic Angels plus special guest Peter Coyle of The Lotus Eaters, an old school friend of John’s and a special guest appearance by little Sam Lyons.

It’s a wonderful mix of music, a real feel-good Christmas show.

In support of Cavendish Cancer Care.

Sponsored by Norrie, Waite & Slater

Saturday 14th December at the Octagon Centre

Doors 7pm. On Stage 8pm.

