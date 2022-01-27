Claire Sweeney stars in 9 to 5 the Musical at the Lyceum Theatre in Sheffield

Starring television and musical theatre star Claire Sweeney, 9 to 5 the Musical tells the story of three workmates pushed to boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss.

Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, will the women manage to reform their office or will events unravel when the chief executive pays an unexpected visit?

With an Oscar, Grammy and Tony award-nominated score by Queen of Country Dolly Parton, and a book by the iconic 1980 movie’s original screenwriter Patricia Resnick, this hilarious new production is about teaming up, standing up and taking care of business!

9 to 5 the Musical runs in the Lyceum Theatre from Tuesday, February 8 to Saturday 12. Tickets can be booked through the box office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000, or at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.

The cast of 9 to 5 the Musical which is heading to the Lyceum Theatre in Sheffield