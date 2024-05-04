The Victoria Hall brings music to Sheffield city centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The iconic building in Norfolk Street, directly opposite the Crucible Theatre, was celebrated as the home of Sheffield Methodism since the start of the 20th century.

But the original intention saw it designed not just as a place of worship but also as a concert venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before the launch of Sheffield City Hall in 1932, the Victoria Hall was the leading concert venue in the city, with many leading national orchestras playing concerts there.

The Victoria Hall is becoming a vital part of Sheffield's thriving music community

Just days after the Sheffield Blitz in December 1940, an audience of more than 200 people attended the hall - which had survived the destructive bombing raid - for a performance of Handel’s Messiah.

Today, the Grade II Listed hall with its distinctive tower, is managed by The Foundry Sheffield, a charitable organisation charged with the task of running the imposing building effectively, safely and in the interests of all tenants, users and visitors and with the ultimate aim of improving the lives of people throughout the city.

And once again, the celebrated hall is becoming known as one of the city’s finest concert venues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

May 11 will see the Hallam Sinfonia, under conductor Jon Malaxetxebarria, performing some of the greatest film scores of the late 20th century, together with some classics of the orchestral repertoire that have famously been used in cinema.

As part of the Sheffield Chamber of Music Festival 2024 on May 25, accomplished opera singer, recital artist, and composer Roderick Williams will present a workshop and informal performance.

On June 8, The Hall will host Sheffield Philharmonic Orchestra for their ‘Nature’s Beauty’ performance, while June 29 will see Sheffield Oratorio Chorus and Sheffield Bach Society together with international soprano, Elizabeth Watts and baritone, Eddie Wade performing the Brahms German Requiem.

The hall also recently hosted a series of performances by the next generation of city musicians in a four-day event presented by the Sheffield Music Hub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, the main hall is the home of The Sheffield Philharmonic Orchestra, which holds its weekly rehearsals and the majority of its concert season performances there.

“The Victoria Hall really does offer a great setting for all kinds of music and performances,” said The Foundry Sheffield Chief Executive Rose Durant.

“In just a few weeks, the range and style of events we have hosted pays tribute to the hall’s versatility.

“And the fact that the main hall is completely wheelchair accessible, with disabled toilets and facilities, makes it a welcoming space for all audiences.”