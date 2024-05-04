The Victoria Hall brings music to Sheffield city centre
The iconic building in Norfolk Street, directly opposite the Crucible Theatre, was celebrated as the home of Sheffield Methodism since the start of the 20th century.
But the original intention saw it designed not just as a place of worship but also as a concert venue.
Before the launch of Sheffield City Hall in 1932, the Victoria Hall was the leading concert venue in the city, with many leading national orchestras playing concerts there.
Just days after the Sheffield Blitz in December 1940, an audience of more than 200 people attended the hall - which had survived the destructive bombing raid - for a performance of Handel’s Messiah.
Today, the Grade II Listed hall with its distinctive tower, is managed by The Foundry Sheffield, a charitable organisation charged with the task of running the imposing building effectively, safely and in the interests of all tenants, users and visitors and with the ultimate aim of improving the lives of people throughout the city.
And once again, the celebrated hall is becoming known as one of the city’s finest concert venues.
May 11 will see the Hallam Sinfonia, under conductor Jon Malaxetxebarria, performing some of the greatest film scores of the late 20th century, together with some classics of the orchestral repertoire that have famously been used in cinema.
As part of the Sheffield Chamber of Music Festival 2024 on May 25, accomplished opera singer, recital artist, and composer Roderick Williams will present a workshop and informal performance.
On June 8, The Hall will host Sheffield Philharmonic Orchestra for their ‘Nature’s Beauty’ performance, while June 29 will see Sheffield Oratorio Chorus and Sheffield Bach Society together with international soprano, Elizabeth Watts and baritone, Eddie Wade performing the Brahms German Requiem.
The hall also recently hosted a series of performances by the next generation of city musicians in a four-day event presented by the Sheffield Music Hub.
In addition, the main hall is the home of The Sheffield Philharmonic Orchestra, which holds its weekly rehearsals and the majority of its concert season performances there.
“The Victoria Hall really does offer a great setting for all kinds of music and performances,” said The Foundry Sheffield Chief Executive Rose Durant.
“In just a few weeks, the range and style of events we have hosted pays tribute to the hall’s versatility.
“And the fact that the main hall is completely wheelchair accessible, with disabled toilets and facilities, makes it a welcoming space for all audiences.”
For more information or to book for any forthcoming events visit https://www.victoriahallsheffield.org/upcoming-events