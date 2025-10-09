The Ultimate Ladies Night Show to host charity gala in tribute to beloved supporter Catherine Wilcockson

The special gala will serve as a celebration of Catherine's life and her extraordinary courage throughout her five-year battle with a brain tumour.

Anthony Hall, director of The Ultimate Ladies Night Show, expressed the profound impact Catherine had on their team. "Catherine was such a beautiful, inspirational lady who will be missed by us all here at The Ultimate Ladies Night Show, but she will never be forgotten," Anthony said. "That's why we want this show to be just that little bit more special. We are channelling our grief into a night of remembrance and fundraising that honours her incredible spirit."

A Story of Unwavering Strength

Catherine's journey began in 2019 when she was diagnosed with a Grade 2 Astrocytoma after experiencing two tonic-clonic seizures.

Following a nine-hour craniotomy, during which she was awake for part of the procedure, over 80% of the tumour was removed. A combination of chemotherapy and radiotherapy followed, which initially proved successful, shrinking the tumour to just residual traces.

Unfortunately, the tumour regrew, leading to five rounds of chemotherapy between 2019 and 2024. Despite the physical toll, Catherine's positive attitude remained a beacon of hope. Even in October 2024, after a severe episode led to the discovery of tumour regrowth and a large edema, she explored every possible option, including fundraising for alternative treatments and bravely undertaking risky fractionated radiotherapy at Leeds hospital in January 2025.

​In May, Catherine received wonderful news: her scans were stable, and she was cleared to go on holiday with her family. However, within weeks of returning, her condition rapidly deteriorated, leading to the heartbreaking loss of her ability to speak and use the right side of her body.

Despite a harrowing wait for clarity and the subsequent involvement of palliative care, Catherine’s spirit never completely dimmed. She was finally diagnosed with both tumour progression and radio necrosis and, tragically, passed away on August 17, 2025, just two days after being admitted to palliative care.

The Ultimate Ladies Night Show hopes the November 14th gala will not only raise vital funds for a deserving cause but also ensure Catherine’s bravery and positive legacy endure.

The show is expected to be a heartfelt and powerful tribute, inviting friends, family, and supporters to celebrate the life of a woman who faced every challenge with grace and an unwavering will to fight.

Event Details

• What: The Ultimate Ladies Night Show Charity Gala Show

• When: Friday, November 14, 2025

• Where: Woodhouse West End Club, Sheffield

• Tickets/Information: Tickets are only £8.00 and are available directly from the club as well as online at:

www.ticketsource.co.uk/the-ladies-night

