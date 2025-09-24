✨ The Thrybergh Hall BIGGEST Wedding Fayre is nearly here and trust us, you do not want to miss it!

By Sam Nix
Contributor
Published 24th Sep 2025, 11:05 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2025, 11:12 BST
Planning your dream wedding? This is your sign not to miss The Ultimate Wedding Fayre at Thrybergh Hall – Rotherham Golf Club Meet top-tier wedding suppliers all under one roof and snap up exclusive on-the-day offers and discounts. Get inspired with beautiful setups, creative ideas and helpful advice at this fun day out.

What to Expect:

Most Popular

👨🏿‍🤝‍👨🏿 Seriously talented local wedding suppliers

💡 Bubbly vibes and brilliant ideas

Scan here for your free ticketsplaceholder image
Scan here for your free tickets

🎉 A buzzing atmosphere

🎵 Live music to set the scene

♥ Interactive live demos

🍰Cake and food samples

Spire Wedding Fayresplaceholder image
Spire Wedding Fayres

🗓 October 5, 2025

👉 Doors open at 11am

🆓 Free Entry

🛍 FREE goody Bag for first 100 visitors

🥂 FREE welcome drink

📌Thrybergh hall - Rotherham Golf Club, doncaster road, S654NU

Grab your tickets and see you there!

Follow us for more dates and venues – you don’t want to miss what’s coming up!

Meet your host

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

I’m Sam, the proud face behind multi-award-winning Phoenix Wedding and Event Hire – venue stylist, biodegradable confetti specialist, on-the-day coordinator, and your behind-the-scenes wedding day fairy godmother

After years of hustle, I took the leap and left my full-time job to go all in on my dream – best decision ever. That leap led to Spire Wedding Fayres.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice