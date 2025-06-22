The sweetest spot in KIllamarsh

A local woman from Killamarsh has turned her passion for baking indulgent sweet treats into a popular side hustle in the form of a cake shed! The Community have welcomed the Little Green Cake Shed with open arms and Laura couldn't be more proud!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laura, who works as a full time nurse in Sheffield. Started her business back in 2023 when she came across an idea to create takeaway style sandwiches made from sponge cake with delicious sweet fillings!

She started supplying cafes and attended local markets until she discovered the concept of a Cake Shed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Business was slow and steady for the first year, but Laura ploughed her passion and motivation into what she loves to do.

The Cake Shed in it's British Glory, celebrating VE day Anniversary!

Today her little business, The Sweet Sarnie Co is proud to have introduced this facility to the local community!

Opening regularly, usually from Friday to Sunday at 12pm until 8pm, the Little Green Cake Shed works like an honesty box.

Customers can choose to pay by cash or by card via the QR code displayed. There are cameras installed around the shed but Laura says, "everyone has been so kind and positive about my little venture! I have had no problems at all with security or taking without paying, it really warms my heart!".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cake Shed has been in full swing since April this year, and has been warmly welcomed by the locals and passing visitors alike. Situated just over the road from Rother Valley it is the perfect location to pick up a treat for the weekend.

When the Green Light is on, the Cake is a go go!!!

Planning ahead for the future of the Little Green Cake Shed, Laura says she has "plenty of fun ideas and exciting new bakes as the seasons change. The Cake Shed will have a whole new look in the colder months to in-keep with festivities, and to set an attractive scene to complement our already beautiful village!"

To find out more about what The Sweet Sarnie Co has to offer and for regular updates/weekly menus offered by The Little Green Cake Shed, give them a follow on social media!

Use 'The Sweet Sarnie Co' in your searches to successfully find them!