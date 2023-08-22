News you can trust since 1887
The stories of Eldon Street shared at a unique event in the Parkway Cinema

Tickets are now available for a unique event that explores the fascinating stories of Barnsley's Eldon Street in a whole new way.
By Adam Reeves-BrownContributor
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 07:48 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 07:48 BST

On Thursday, September 14 the Parkway Cinema will host a listening party for the Ballad of Eldon Street, a new BBC radio ballad featuring the lyrics and music of Simon Armitage and LYR and stories and voices from Eldon Street.

It's a special opportunity to hear the radio ballad in its first listen-through, in the setting of one of Eldon Street’s best-loved historic buildings.

The broadcast focuses on Simon's work as part of the Eldon Street High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ) project, an exciting artistic collaboration celebrating the historic street. Inspired by Eldon Street’s untold stories, particularly around natural history. Simon was appointed artist-in-residence exploring Eldon Street’s mythologies and characters, using Barnsley Archives as a creative resource. Simon was particularly interested in tales of a now almost mythical Natural History Museum (created by the Barnsley Naturalists) that was on the top floor of today’s modern Barnsley Civic until the Sixties.

Simon Armitage. Picture by Simon HulmeSimon Armitage. Picture by Simon Hulme
Simon Armitage. Picture by Simon Hulme

The residency culminated in a performance of a series of new works at the Parkway by Simon and LYR in September 2022. A selection of these works have been used as the basis for a new radio ballad by producer Sue Roberts, exploring the history of this extraordinary street woven together with oral history interviews and voices from Eldon Street, including former shop keepers and local residents.

Cllr Robert Frost, Cabinet Spokesperson for Regeneration and Culture, said:

“Working with Simon Armitage on the Eldon Street High Street project has been an incredible way to retell stories of the area. It has a fascinating history and his research and interpretation have brought to life parts of its past that had long been forgotten. Through his work and the music of LYR, the stories of the street will be shared around the world.”

The event starts at 7.30pm and although it's not for profit there will be a small charge of £5 to attend, for which people will receive a limited-edition Eldon Street goody bag.

