The Simon & Garfunkel Story to visit Sheffield City Hall this November

By Douwi Stewart
Contributor
Published 10th Jun 2025, 11:50 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2025, 14:44 BST

Following sold-out performances in London’s West End, a Worldwide tour and standing ovations at every performance, The Simon & Garfunkel Story continues to stun audiences across the globe, making it a must-see international sensation. This show is currently the biggest and the most successful theatre show celebrating the lives and career of Folk/Rock sensation Simon and Garfunkel.

Featuring a cast of talented West End actor-musicians, their performance will take audiences back through the Groovy times of the 1960s.

It tells the story of both Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel from their humble beginnings as Rock n Roll duo 'Tom and Jerry', right through to their massive success and dramatic break-up, and finishing with a stunning recreation of the 1981 Central Park reformation concert.

Using a huge projection screen, the show features 1960’s photos and film footage whilst a full live band performs all their hits includingMrs Robinson, Cecilia, Bridge Over Troubled Water, Homeward Bound, Sound of Silence, and many more!

With every performance, from Sydney to Seattle leading to a standing ovation, this is an evening not to be missed!

