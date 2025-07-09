The Sheffield Children’s University Festival of Fun is returning for an action-packed summer – and parents and youngsters can start planning what activities they want to take part in.

The Sheffield Children’s University Festival of Fun is returning for an action-packed summer – and parents and youngsters can start planning what activities they want to take part in.

The Sheffield Children’s University (CU) Festival of Fun, which is celebrating its 11th year, is a programme of free taster activities funded by Sheffield City Council for children and young people, running right across the summer holidays. It allows them to try something new and perhaps discover a new passion.

It is accessed with a CU Passport to Learning – available from the city’s libraries – with all the Festival of Fun activities free at the point of access.

This year’s action-packed programme includes climbing, circus skills, woodland adventures, sports, music, dance, drama, and much more. Any child can join in the fun this summer, as long as they:

Currently attend a Sheffield school (under Sheffield City Council), or be a subscribing member of the CU Home Education group

Hold a CU Passport to Learning, which can be bought from any Sheffield library for £3.50 and are used to collect CU credits both during and after the CU Festival of Fun to claim CU credits towards special CU award certificates

Cllr Toby Mallinson, Chair of the Education, Children’s and Families Committee, said:“This summer, children can enjoy crafting and art sessions to learning to climb and circus skills, the Festival of Fun has something for everyone.

“From today (7 July 2025) you can enrol your child into an array of activities taking place across the city as part of this, starting on Wednesday 23rd of July.

“We can’t wait to see you all get involved and have the best summer so far with us!”

Parents and carers can sign up to the mailing list to be kept up to date when this will happen by emailing [email protected]. You can also follow Sheffield CU on Facebook and X, formerly Twitter, by searching their name for announcements for activity announcements.