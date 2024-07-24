The Pretenders announce show at Sheffield City Hall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Pretenders are excited to announce a headline theatre tour across the UK, including Sheffield on Friday, November 1.

The 2024 theatre tour arrives in the wake of The Pretenders’ new album, Relentless, their highest-charting record in 23 years, and 14th UK Top 40 release. The new songs have been met with high critical praise, described by MOJO as "persistently brilliant songwriting … surely how Chrissie Hynde always wanted The Pretenders to sound".

The Observer heard “inspiring longevity”, Record Collector applauded “the best Pretenders album in 20 years” in a five star review, and Uncut Magazine labelled the album “the new prime of Chrissie Hynde”. Elsewhere The Times proclaimed, "this is the Pretenders at their rocking best" and the i Newspaper praised "a statement of intent", whilst The Telegraph confirmed "Relentless might just be one of the most thrilling things you’ll hear all year."

