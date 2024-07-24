The Pretenders announce show at Sheffield City Hall
The 2024 theatre tour arrives in the wake of The Pretenders’ new album, Relentless, their highest-charting record in 23 years, and 14th UK Top 40 release. The new songs have been met with high critical praise, described by MOJO as "persistently brilliant songwriting … surely how Chrissie Hynde always wanted The Pretenders to sound".
The Observer heard “inspiring longevity”, Record Collector applauded “the best Pretenders album in 20 years” in a five star review, and Uncut Magazine labelled the album “the new prime of Chrissie Hynde”. Elsewhere The Times proclaimed, "this is the Pretenders at their rocking best" and the i Newspaper praised "a statement of intent", whilst The Telegraph confirmed "Relentless might just be one of the most thrilling things you’ll hear all year."
Tickets go on venue presale (available by signing up to Sheffield City Hall Newsletter) Thursday, 25 July 2024 at 10am and general sale Friday, July 26 at 10am via https://www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk/.
