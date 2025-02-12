The Oscar-winning love story Ghost The Musical comes to Sheffield

Bill Kenwright Ltd is proud to present Ghost the Musical, the Oscar winning love story live on stage, which comes to the Lyceum this March.

A smash hit across the globe, Ghost the Musical features The Righteous Brothers’ Unchained Melody alongside many more terrific songs co-written by Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart.

Walking back to their apartment late one night, a tragic encounter sees Sam murdered and his girlfriend Molly alone, in despair and utterly lost. With the help of a phony storefront psychic, Sam, trapped between this world and the next, tries to communicate with Molly in the hope of saving her from grave danger...

Rebekah Lowings (The Sound of Music) and Jacqui Dubois (People, Places and Things) will reprise their iconic roles, having previously captivated audiences as Molly Jenson and Oda Mae Brown respectively. Josh St. Clair (Frozen) will star as Sam Wheat and James Mateo-Salt (Bonnie and Clyde) as Carl Bruner.

Written by multi-Brit Award winner Dave Stewart and Grammy award winning Glen Ballard, with a script by Bruce Joel Rubin based on his Oscar winning screenplay, Ghost the Musical brings all the romance and magic of the classic story to life on stage.

The movie Ghost is one of cinema’s biggest all-time hits. Starring the late Patrick Swayze, alongside Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg, it was the highest grossing film of 1990 and won an Oscar for screenwriter Bruce Joel Rubin who has adapted his screenplay for this musical. Premiering in Manchester in 2011, the show has played sell out seasons in the West End and on Broadway as well as numerous international tours.

Ghost the Musical comes to the Lyceum Theatre from Tuesday 11 - Saturday 15 March. Tickets can be booked at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.