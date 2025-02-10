The National Youth Orchestra announces Spring tour To the Beat with Sheffield City Hall

The National Youth Orchestra announces spring tour To the Beat starting on April 14.

The National Youth Orchestra (NYO) today announces its spring tour To the Beat, which will see the latest cohort of teenage musicians play renowned venues across the country, including Roundhouse, London and Sheffield Town Hall.

As part of To the Beat, The National Youth Orchestra will be heading on tour, sharing some of the most well-known orchestral music of all time with audiences around the UK.

Kicking off the programme, the Orchestra will bring Stravinsky’s Petrushka to life, with shifting rhythms and harmonies dancing between each instrument, creating a captivating sonic experience. The music will dance around the concert hall, beyond the stage and through the audience, all to the sound of the beat.

A palpable connection between the Orchestra and the Soloist will be a central component to Jennifer Higdon’s Percussion Concerto with BBC Young Musician of the Year 2022 and NYO Inspire alumni, Jordan Ashman, joining the Orchestra on stage for this mammoth work.

Playing every note with complete commitment, the orchestra will capture the thrilling drama in Bernstein’s Symphonic Dances from West Side Story.

To the Beat follows Illuminate, the Orchestra of 2025’s debut winter tour. The tour — which gave 1,000 teenagers the chance to experience live orchestral music for free, alongside thousands more in the audience — was led by conductor Jaime Martín and featured a captivating program, including Ravel’s Boléro.

This season of performances from the Orchestra of 2025 is another opportunity for the teenage musicians to share orchestral music with their peers. To the Beat embodies the power of peer-to-peer role modelling, with the Orchestra striving to inspire other young people in the audience, whilst also learning from each other. Tickets for the tour are free for teenagers so there are no barriers to young people experiencing the transformational power of live orchestral music.

"Sharing music in Manchester, so close to home, means the most to me, and I cannot wait to delve into the repertoire that we will bring to life!" Manni, 15, Flute, Altrincham.

"Every young person should join us for To the Beat to experience orchestral music and see that it's not some far-off thing. It's young people who are making the music of today and tomorrow." Finn, 17, Violin, London.

To the Beat will be coming to Birmingham Town Hall, London’s Roundhouse, where the concert is part of the Roundhouse Three Sixty festival, Sheffield City Hall and the Bridgewater Hall, Manchester.