The Musical Box

It's 1973 - Genesis releases Selling England By the Pound, which through Peter Gabriel's eccentric theatrics and the band's unique musicianship, produces some of the most iconic sounds and images of the 70's, enjoying to this day a cult-following.
By Douwi StewartContributor
Published 27th Jun 2023, 12:20 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 12:20 BST
The Musical Box

A timeless classic and the emblematic concert which embodies the fascinating world of early Genesis.

The Musical Box is a Quebec based band which for the last 30 years, had the sole mission of re-creating in all its glory the live experience of an early Genesis concert, including the use of vintage instruments and thanks to Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford, the original slides used by Genesis.

The Musical Box was acclaimed by more than a million spectators worldwide and has performed in some of the most prestigious venues such as London's Royal Albert Hall and Paris' Olympia. The band had the privilege of sharing the stage with Phil Collins to play "The Musical Box".

Tickets will be available on presale Wednesday, 28 June 2023 at 10am (accessible via the Sheffield City Hall newsletter) and general sale Friday, 30 June 2023 at 10am via www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk/.

