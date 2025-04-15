The Moor Sheffield gears up for annual 999 Fun Day in partnership with the National Emergency Services Museum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Moor Sheffield is thrilled to announce the return of its much-loved 999 Fun Day, taking place on Sunday, 4 May from 11am to 4pm, in proud association with the National Emergency Services Museum.

A staple in the city’s community calendar, this exciting, family-friendly event offers visitors a unique opportunity to engage with the people behind the uniform and explore the world of our emergency services. From modern fire engines to heritage police cars, the event will showcase an impressive display of both current and vintage emergency service vehicles from across the country.

Attendees will have the chance to meet real-life frontline heroes, including firefighters, police officers, paramedics, RNLI volunteers and more. Activities on the day include, fingerprinting demonstrations, trying on authentic emergency service uniforms, and safety education sessions. For younger visitors, there will also be a bouncy castle and plenty of hands-on activities to spark curiosity and inspire.

Best of all, the event is completely free to attend, making it a fantastic day out for families, young people, and anyone interested in learning more about the vital work of our emergency services.

Don’t miss this opportunity to fire your imagination and celebrate the brave individuals who keep our communities safe.

For more information, visit moorsheffield.com