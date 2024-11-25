The Lyceum Panto is back - oh yes it is!

In the Lyceum Theatre this Christmas, Snow White will be entertaining audiences with a fun-packed, family pantomime from Friday, December 5 - Sunday, January 5.

We chatted to cast members Corrie’s Catherine Tyldesley; Sheffield's own, Matthew Croke and, of course, Sheffield legend Damian Williams!

​​​​You are no stranger to Sheffield Damian, with this being your seventeenth Panto at the Lyceum! How does it feel to be back?

Damian: Do you know what, I love Sheffield, particularly at Christmas-time. I say this a lot but the atmosphere in the city at Christmas is amazing. The people and the city; there’s such a great buzz and when they come to the Panto - listening to the audience in the auditorium over the tannoy when I’m in my dressing room – it’s such a great atmosphere and I love it. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else at Christmas.

Catherine, welcome to Sheffield! Have you ever been to or worked in Sheffield before? Do you have any memories here?

Catherine: I haven’t, but I am determined to make brand new memories in Sheffield. I’ve got a lot of friends in Sheffield and I know it’s a very warm place – I can see that already, the people are lovely, so I’m very excited.

Matthew, you have performed in Sheffield before, but across the road in the Crucible. Can you tell us about your time here, and are you looking forward to being in back in Sheffield?

Matthew: Yes! Well, I’m actually from Sheffield and having worked at the Crucible and now at the Lyceum, I just feel very, very, very excited because it’s my hometown and I’ve always heard that he pantomime is absolutely fantastic, so to be part of it here really means a lot to me. I’ve got lots of friends and family who are really excited too.

Catherine, many people will know you from the Cobbles or Strictly, but how are you preparing to channel your inner Wicked Queen for this role?

Catherine: Oh! I’m tuning in to hormonal Cath, I think that’s probably the angriest I get! I have always wanted to do Panto, I’m a huge fan and it’s been on my bucket list for many, many years, so very excited to release the evil-ness!

This year Damian, you are playing Nurse Nellie. Who is Nurse Nellie in the story, and do you have much in common with her?

Damian: Nurse Nellie is the nurse of Snow White, she looks after her like her nanny. Well, that’s what she was when I did this before so I hope she’s still the same as the Nurse Nellies I’ve played in the past… but yes, she’s back!

What does Panto mean to you? Have you performed in many pantos before this one?

Matthew: It means it’s Christmas which is one of my favourite times of year. I’ve done panto a couple of times before in Bradford and Manchester - so up north and close-ish - and I just have so much fun. It brings a lot of joy, and who doesn’t want a bit of joy? Especially at Christmas-time. So if it’s anything like before – and this time in my hometown Sheffield – then it’s gonna be a good’un. Loads of joy and loads of pantomime silliness – I can’t wait.

Catherine: This is my first official panto! We used to go every year as children and to me it’s a core memory every Christmas. It’s a beautiful tradition that we really need to cherish and you have the best time – you literally laugh ‘til you cry when you come to see a panto and it ticks every box entertainment-wise. You’re up dancing and it’s interactive so it’s really important to me that the tradition is held in the highest regard.

You must spend a lot of time in the city over Christmas – where are your favourite local places to visit between shows?

Damian: Obviously Division Street is a great place to go for an evening, great restaurants and bars. Particularly now Foresters is back in its original place - what was Gatsby’s - great food in there. I also like to go to Bungalows and Bears. But for breakfast, I always go to Tamper.

Matthew: Ecclesall Road, close to town, is really nice to go to. You probably know Damian; you’ve been coming here for 17 years!

Matthew, Sheffield is your hometown! Where are your favourite local places to revisit whilst you’ll be here?

Matthew: I have a theatre and dancing school here in Wincobank and I’m looking forward to being there more. Because I’m going to be in Sheffield for the whole run of Snow White, I’m going to see my students and teach and do lots of things with my sister there. And I love the theatre district here, it’s so nice! Every time I come back home there’s something new that makes me feel really proud of Sheffield, because I feel like it’s got better and better every year since being a kid.

Finally, can you sum up Snow White in three words?

Damian: Snow White is going to be spectacular, funny and magical!

Catherine: It’s hilarious, the songs are phenomenal and the comedy will literally have you crying. In terms of entertainment, you couldn’t wish for a better night out.

Matthew: Joyful, heart-warming and a proper reyt good night out.

Snow White runs from Friday, December 6 2024 – Sunday, January 5, 2025, at the Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield. Tickets are on sale now and can be booked through the Box Office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.