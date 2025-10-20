The Little School of Sorcery: A spellbinding Halloween adventure at Haddon Hall

This October half-term, Haddon Hall invites young witches and wizards-in-training to step into a magical world of learning and enchantment at its Little School of Sorcery.

Taking place daily between October 22 and 31 and set within the historic grounds of one of England’s most romantic houses, this year’s event transports families to a bewitching world of spells and potions, with activities designed to ignite young imaginations and spark creativity.

An Enchanted Setting

Little School of Sorcery

The magic begins as you cross the bridge and approach Haddon’s Tudor Stable Block, now transformed into the headquarters of the Little School of Sorcery. Outside, visitors will find hay bales, pumpkins, and autumnal displays, where children can take part in broomstick-making workshops and seasonal crafts.

Look out for the broom rack - because even magical transportation needs good parking!

Inside the Stable Studio, young guests can enter the “classroom” for a series of themed activities led by guides dressed as friendly witches and wizards. Children will try their hand at spell writing, create charming Halloween crafts, and enjoy a programme of drop-in workshops throughout the day.

Magic Within the Hall

Meeting the owls at Haddon Hall

While the Little School of Sorcery is based in the Stable Block, the Hall itself will also play a part in the magic. As part of general admission, families can explore MAGIC: Charms, rituals and superstition in Elizabethan England - a family-friendly exhibition that reveals how belief in the supernatural shaped everyday life in the 16th century. With immersive displays, real artefacts and curious folklore, it’s both educational and entertaining for all ages, with Little School of Sorcery guests able given a special magical map to help them spot the curious and unusual secrets of Haddon Hall.

Watch out for the beautiful Haddon owls who will be in the Banqueting Hall on selected dates, plus other magical surprises.

Lady Edward Manners, chatelaine of Haddon Hall, said:

“Halloween is a time for wonder, creativity and a little mischief - and we wanted to create something truly special for children to enjoy. The Little School of Sorcery offers young visitors the chance to play, learn, and explore in one of the most magical settings imaginable. From broom making to spell writing, it’s a celebration of imagination, rooted in Haddon’s extraordinary history.”

With themed food in Haddon’s restaurant, the entire experience makes for a wonderful day out for the whole family.