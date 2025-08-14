The Hollingwood, Chesterfield's Biggest wedding Fayre

By Sam Nix
Contributor
Published 14th Aug 2025, 18:46 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2025, 09:52 BST
Planning your dream wedding? This is your sign not to miss The Ultimate Wedding Fayre at The Hollingwood, Chesterfield.

Meet top-tier wedding suppliers all under one roof and snap up exclusive on-the-day offers and discounts.

Most Popular

Get inspired with beautiful setups, creative ideas and helpful advice at this fun day out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There ill be a free goodie bags for the first 100 couples through the door!

Scan the QR code to get your FREE tickets!placeholder image
Scan the QR code to get your FREE tickets!

Sunday 14th September, 11am – 2.30pm at Pine Street, Hollingwood, S43 2LG

Scan the QR code to grab your free ticket before they’re gone!

Meet your host

I’m Sam, the proud face behind multi-award-winning Phoenix Wedding and Event Hire – venue stylist, biodegradable confetti specialist, on-the-day coordinator, and your behind-the-scenes wedding day fairy godmother

After years of hustle, I took the leap and left my full-time job to go all in on my dream – best decision ever. That leap led to Spire Wedding Fayres.

Related topics:Chesterfield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice