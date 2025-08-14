The Hollingwood, Chesterfield's Biggest wedding Fayre
Meet top-tier wedding suppliers all under one roof and snap up exclusive on-the-day offers and discounts.
Get inspired with beautiful setups, creative ideas and helpful advice at this fun day out.
There ill be a free goodie bags for the first 100 couples through the door!
Sunday 14th September, 11am – 2.30pm at Pine Street, Hollingwood, S43 2LG
Scan the QR code to grab your free ticket before they’re gone!
Meet your host
I’m Sam, the proud face behind multi-award-winning Phoenix Wedding and Event Hire – venue stylist, biodegradable confetti specialist, on-the-day coordinator, and your behind-the-scenes wedding day fairy godmother
After years of hustle, I took the leap and left my full-time job to go all in on my dream – best decision ever. That leap led to Spire Wedding Fayres.