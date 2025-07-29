The Health Lottery keeps calm and carries on as the National Lottery has a 36-hour outage
Martin Ellice, CEO of The Health Lottery said: “We are proudly British-owned and operated and we’re not planning any dramatic disappearances for a tech upgrade. Our systems work. Our tickets sell. Our money helps. We don’t need 36 hours to reboot – we just get on with it. Play The Health Lottery.”
Lottery players can play online through The Health Lottery website and at over 20,000 retailers across Great Britain. To date our players have raised over £134 million for good causes.
The National Lottery – now run by a Czech-based group after taking over the licence from Camelot last year – has warned retailers and customers it will need to shut up shop for around a day-and-a-half to carry out its switchover. That means no ticket sales anywhere, no prizes paid out, and a whole lot of frustrated punters wondering where to turn.
The Health Lottery is here for you during this period and beyond. And our tickets are half the price - £1 when we launched, and £1 now…
The Health Lottery: Play every day, Still live, still reliable, still British, still funding brilliant health and wellbeing causes every single day.